Here's When Baltimore Public Pools Open

Annie DeVoe
The weather is heating up, so we've got to find a way to cool down. 

Baltimore Parks and Recreation announced their pools will open Memorial Day Weekend for the 2022 season. 

Park Pools will begin a season with a weekend only schedule starting May 28 to June 15, opening fully on June 16 through September 5, the department says. 

Baltimore Neighborhood Pools will open with full operation on June 16. 

The annual Big Splash summer season kick-off will take place at the brand new Druid Hill Park Pool, June 11. 

The public pools will be free to visit, however an online reservation is required. The department has also added new locations and hours of operation.

Click here for a full list of updates and information. 

