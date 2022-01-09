Half Naked Baby Found Abandoned In Baltimore Alleyway, Police Search For Parents

Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Baltimore police are looking for the parents or guardians of an abandoned infant
Baltimore police are looking for the parents or guardians of an abandoned infant Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are desperately searching for the parents or guardians of a baby girl found abandoned in a stroller in a Baltimore alleyway, authorities say.

The little girl was found around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the alleyway off of the 1500 block of Broening Highway, and was dropped off at the SED station. 

The baby was reportedly found half clothed.

Police are asking for the public's help locating the parents or guardians of this little girl. If you have any information, please call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 

