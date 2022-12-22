Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore

A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.

Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a passenger in a vehicle driving around the 1700 block of West Baltimore Street.

Police do not believe that the teen was the intended target of the shooting.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.