Flaming Homeless Man Set On Fire Awoke Neighbors With Screams Before Dying

A homeless man woke neighbors with his screams after being set on fire before he died early Thursday, Dec. 22 in Baltimore, police said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, police and fire personnel responded to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue for a report of a person on fire, according to Baltimore police.

Once at the scene, the unidentified man was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that witnesses discovered the man after being awakened by the sounds of a person in distress. When the witnesses went to investigate, they found a man who had been set on fire.

In an effort to put out the flames, the witnesses threw blankets on the man.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death and to identify the victim.

The victim is believed to be homeless.

Homicide Detectives are currently investigating this death as questionable.

