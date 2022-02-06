First Heat-Related Death Of 2022 Reported In Maryland

A Baltimore man died in Maryland's first heat related death of 2022, according to officials.

The 65-year-old man died in Baltimore County as temperatures rose in the area, according to the Maryland Department of Health(MDH).

“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can result in serious ailments and even death,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan.

Heat related illnesses and deaths are monitored by MDH from May through September each year.

MDH urges residents that they should never leave children or pets in a car for any time during hot weather, even with the windows cracked, and encourages wellness checks on elderly neighbors.

High risk groups for heat illness include children under age 5 and people over 65. Certain medications or work environments may also pose a risk for heat-related illnesses.

Tips to prevent heat related illness or death were provided:

- Drink plenty of fluids

- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing

- Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

- Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

- Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary

More resources about staying safe in hot weather are available from the MDH Office of Preparedness and Response.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.