Elementary Student Honored By Johns Hopkins After Exceptional ACT, SAT Scores

An elementary student from Ellicott City has just been honored for being one of the brightest students in the world by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY), officials say.

Niveditha Baskar, a student at Deeprun Elementary School, received the honor after exceptional performance on the SAT and ACT. The young student took the tests as a part of the CTY Talent Search.

Baskar was one of less than 27 percent of 15,300 students from across the world who received high or grand honors based on their test scores, according to CTY.

"This is not just recognition of our students' success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far", stated CTY's executive director Dr. Amy Shelton.

"It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things - in their communities and in the world."

CTY offers more than 250 online courses for advanced students grades 2-12 in subjects including mathematics, computer programming, chemistry, physics, reading, and writing.

