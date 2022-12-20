Body Burning MS-13 Gang Members In Baltimore Convicted Of Murdering Suspected Snitch

Three members of the MS-13 street gang in Maryland could spend the rest of their lives behind bars for allegedly killing someone they incorrectly thought was a snitch and then going to extreme lengths in an effort to cover it up, federal officials announced.

Maryland residents Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa a/k/a “Felon,” 33, of Landover Hills, Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, a/k/a Impaciente,” 30, of Greenbelt, and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, a/k/a “Paciente,” 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted for their roles in racketeering and murder conspiracy to further their gang activities.

Specifically, the three were convicted of "racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering conspiracies, for committing murder in aid of racketeering, and for conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence connected to their participation in La Mara Salvatrucha, a transnational criminal enterprise also known as MS-13.”

Prosecutors said that between August 2018 and 2019, the three men were active in MS-13’s criminal activities, including murders, destruction of evidence, and witness tampering throughout the DMV region.

As detailed at trial, Ordonez-Zometa was the leader of an MS-13 clique in the region, and on March 8, 2019, he called a meeting of his gang to discuss another member’s purported cooperation with police investigating them.

While questioning him, the three and at least one other MS-13 member assaulted their victim, Jacson Pineda-Chicas, based on an incorrect suspicion that he was cooperating with police, officials said. They also assaulted a second member who attempted to defend Pineda-Chicas.

Pineda-Chicas reportedly was stabbed and cut more than 100 times by his murderers.

The assault ended with Ordonez-Zometa, as leader of the clique, having their victim killed, leading to Ortega-Ayala, Hernandez-Garcia, and a third member stabbing and killing Pineda-Chicas in his basement.

According to testimony at the trial, Ordonez-Zometa then ordered clique members - including Ortega-Ayala and Hernandez-Garcia - to conceal and destroy all evidence of the murder.

Prosecutors said that the body was transported to a secluded location in Stafford County, Virginia, where Pineda-Chicas' body was set on fire before the gang members destroyed evidence of the murder and the vehicle used to transport him to Virginia.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Ordonez-Zometa, Hernandez-Garcia, and another MS-13 member stayed at the crime scene and attempted to remove, destroy, and conceal evidence of the murder and subsequent coverup, including the blood of the victim.

“At all times of this conspiracy, members of MS-13 were expected to protect the name, reputation, and status of the gang from rival gang members and other persons,” prosecutors stated. “To protect the gang and to enhance its reputation, MS-13 members were expected to use any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence.

“MS-13 had mottos consistent with its rules, beliefs, expectations, and reputation including 'mata, viola, controla,' which translates as, ‘kill, rape, control,’ and ‘ver, oir y callar,’ which means, ‘see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing,’ according to the Department of Justice.

“One of the principal rules of MS-13 is that its members must attack and kill rivals, often referred to as ‘chavalas,’ whenever possible.”

All three gang members face life in prison following the conviction. No sentencing date has been scheduled by US District Judge Paula Xinis.

