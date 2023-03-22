Baltimore Thieves Steal Lamborghini In Early Morning Robbery

Contact Us
Breaking News: Six Dead, Others Critically Injured In Beltway Crash That Shut Down Roadway (DEVELOPING)
Photo Credit: Toby_Parsons/423 Images (Pixabay)

A Lamborghini was stolen in an early morning carjacking in Baltimore, authorities confirm.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Light Street for reports of an armed robbery around 6 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, according to a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department.

Once at the location, officers were informed that two unknown men approached the driver of a Lamborghini, demanding his car keys, phone, and wallet. 

The victim complied with the demands and gave the suspects his property. The suspects quickly took off in the Lamborghini and a Dodge Charger.

The victim was unharmed and refused medical treatment after the incident.

