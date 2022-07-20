Baltimore Teen Died Of Natural Causes At Field Trip In Cecil County: Reports

Natural causes have been determined as the reason a 13-year-old Baltimore resident died during a school-sponsored trip to a Cecil County camp last month.

Athumani Brown, a seventh-grader at the Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School died in June while visiting the North Bay Adventure Camp in North East.

According to multiple reports from CBS Baltimore, WMAR, and Cecil Whig, the sheriff's office announced that the cause of death was ultimately determined to be from natural causes.

The news was confirmed by Brown’s mother, Dionn Brown, on social media, where she noted that her family was not immediately notified by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brown's mother said that late on Wednesday, July 20, she finally got confirmation from the ME, though no official record or report has been provided to her family.

“NorthBay is deeply saddened by the death of a student from Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School yesterday who experienced a medical emergency during a field trip to NorthBay,” the camp he was attending posted to its website following the fatal incident.

“We are currently awaiting reports to determine what occurred and how best to support the family and our staff during this difficult time,” they added. “This is a very challenging situation, and we are committed to providing the support and care they need. Please keep the family of the student in your thoughts and prayers."

The death remains under investiagtion.

