Community Support Strengthens For Family Of Child Who Died During Maryland Field Trip

A community is rallying support for a Baltimore mother trying to make sense of the sudden death of her son.

A fundraiser has been announced to support the family of 13-year-old Athumani Brown, a seventh grader from Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School who died during a school field trip at the NorthBay Adventure Camp, June 1.

Athumani's mother, Dionn Brown has been demanding answers for how this could have happened to her son who left for the field trip "happy, healthy, and smiling".

The school has yet to release a statement addressing Brown's concerns regarding the circumstances behind Anthumani's death, instead offering condolences and tagging the fundraiser.

"Our school family is committed to standing by the Brown family today and on the difficult journey ahead. Join us in holding the Brown family in prayer and in sending thoughts of comfort, peace, and healing", school officials report.

NorthBay released a similar statement offering condolences to the family, pledging to conduct an independent review and investigation of the tragedy.

DailyVoice has reached out to Dionn Brown for comment.

A fundraiser to support Brown's family can be accessed here.

