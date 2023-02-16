Contact Us
Baltimore Teen Accused Of Murdering, Injuring Students On Popeyes Lunch Break

Deonta Dorsey was killed outside of a Popeyes earlier this month
Deonta Dorsey was killed outside of a Popeyes earlier this month Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department/GoFundMe

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the quintuple shooting at a Baltimore Popeyes that left one teen dead and several other injured, authorities announce. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Deanta Dorsey, 16, and four other teens were shot while out on a lunch break at the Popeyes restaurant in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Over a month later, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department.

The teenager is accused of shooting into a group of students, fatally wounding Dorsey, and injuring two 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old boys.

Medics were able to rush all five victims to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Dorsey tragically died. 

The teen suspect has been charged with first-degree murder. 

