Baltimore Student Passes Returns To Classroom After Missing 140 Days: Report

A Baltimore City Public Schools student missed 140 days of classes — but he's still passing, Fox 45 reports.

Qwantay Spearman, a thriving student at ConneXions, was unable to attend school this year after the school failed to provide a nurse, something required as part of his IEP, the outlet said.

And so, Spearman was left with no choice but to do a virtual learning option that consisted mostly of Google Classroom assignments, without any guidance, according to Fox45.

The student only able to begin in-person learning recently — around the same time his mom, Latasha Phillips, got a report card saying that not only had her son marked as present, but was getting accolades from his teachers, the outlet says.

Daily Voice reached out to the school for comment Wednesday morning but has not received a call back.

Click here for more from Fox45.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.