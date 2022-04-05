Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Baltimore Student Passes Returns To Classroom After Missing 140 Days: Report

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Stock photo classroom
Stock photo classroom Photo Credit: Wokandapix from Pixabay

A Baltimore City Public Schools student missed 140 days of classes — but he's still passing, Fox 45 reports.

Qwantay Spearman, a thriving student at ConneXions, was unable to attend school this year after the school failed to provide a nurse, something required as part of his IEP, the outlet said.

And so, Spearman was left with no choice but to do a virtual learning option that consisted mostly of Google Classroom assignments, without any guidance, according to Fox45.

The student only able to begin in-person learning recently — around the same time his mom, Latasha Phillips, got a report card saying that not only had her son marked as present, but was getting accolades from his teachers, the outlet says.

Daily Voice reached out to the school for comment Wednesday morning but has not received a call back. 

Click here for more from Fox45.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.