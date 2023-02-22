Baltimore Resident Living Her 'Biggest Nightmare' After 'Intentional' Fire Destroys Home

Baltimore neighbors are stepping up to support one of their own after a massive fire tore through several homes, according to a new GoFundMe.

The home of Katelynne Elswick was destroyed in the Valentine's Day fire, that Elswick states was intentionally set, leaving her and her pets with nothing, she stated in the fundraiser.

"Everything I own in the house is destroyed", Elswick said. "That was everything I had aside from a few boxes of keep sakes that are safe at my parent's house. I currently don't have anything. No clothes. No furniture. No medicine."

Elswick is currently staying in a hotel temporarily, and is asking for help to raise funds to keep her on her feet until she can find a new home.

"I had some money set aside that I was saving to move out very soon before hand, but it's quickly depleting as I've had to buy new stuff for my pets, hygienic stuff, food, Ubers to and from work and other necessities", she continued.

So far, neighbors have raised over $2,000 for Elswick and her pets out of the $3,000 goal.

"I'm going to have to have enough cash in hand for rent and deposit and still afford everything else I will need to make my future living space livable, as I'm starting with absolutely nothing", she added.

To access the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.