Baltimore Rape Suspect Still On The Loose, Sketch Revealed To Help Find Him

Baltimore police have released a sketch of a man accused of attempted rape earlier this month in an effort to identify him, authorities say.

The man in the sketch reportedly attempted to rape a victim in the 3000 block of Stranden Road around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Baltimore police.

Investigators were able to obtain a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

Anyone who has information about this incident or knows the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Sex Offense detectives at 410-365-6341.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

