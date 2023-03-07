Baltimore Police Still Trying To Solve 2021 Gas Station Shooting

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person they believe is key to solving a shooting that happened at a Baltimore gas station in 2021.

Images of the person of interest have been released this week in an effort to help solve the shooting of a 20-year-old man that occurred in the 6800 block of Reisterstown Road on Dec. 22, 2021, according to Baltimore police.

Throughout the investigation, police were able to obtain video footage of the individual, who they believe serves as an important piece of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with identifying information about the individual to contact them immediately at 410-396-2466.

