Baltimore Man Gets 25 Years For String Of Armed Robberies, Fatal Carjacking, Feds Say

Federal authorities say that a Baltimore man will spend decades in federal prison for a violent string of armed robberies that left three people shot and two killed.

David Banks, 29, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.

According to his guilty plea, Banks personally participated in a conspiracy to commit a series of violent robberies, during which, members of the scheme used guns to threaten and intimidate their victims

During the crime spree, two victims were shot and killed during a carjacking and robbery, and prosecutors said that “the conspirators would often use the stolen vehicles to commit additional criminal acts and they shared the proceeds of their exploits” which were then pawned.

Banks admitted that on June 12, 2019, he was involved in a carjacking where his victim was shot and killed, and he said that he intended to cause death or serious bodily harm in that instance.

He also participated in five armed robberies and an attempted robbery committed from July 7, 2019 to Aug. 12, 2019.

