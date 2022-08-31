Contact Us
News

Baltimore Man Apprehended After Being Connected To Howard County Auto Break-Ins, Police Say

Zak Failla
Terrel Odell Futrell was arrested by investigators in Howard County.
A Baltimore man with a catchy name is facing more than a dozen charges after being busted for a rash of auto break-ins in Howard County, authorities announced.

Terrel Odell Futrell, 26, was charged with 16 total counts of destruction of property, rogue and vagabond, and theft, according to officials in Howard County.

It is alleged that in the overnight hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 29, Futrell broke into multiple vehicles on Woodpark Lane and Clocktower Lane in Columbia, where he stole various items, according to police.

Investigators were able to identify Futrell as a suspect and he was apprehended without incident, police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officials noted that during the investigation, the department recovered evidence connecting him to the break-ins.

No other information was provided by the police.

