Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Baltimore Man Admits To Possessing Fentanyl, Other Drugs and Weapons In A School Zone: DOJ

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Watkins was arrested for overseeing a drug trafficking operation within 1,000 feet of a school. Watkins was arrested for overseeing a drug trafficking operation within 1,000 feet of a school.
Watkins was arrested for overseeing a drug trafficking operation within 1,000 feet of a school. Photo Credit: National Institute on Drug Abuse
Handcuffs Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A Baltimore trafficker has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge and for illegal possession of a firearm in a school zone, authorities say.

Vashawn Watkins, 21, was involved with the trafficking of a large amount of drugs in Pikesville from October 2020 through March 2021, according to the Department of Justice. 

Watkins and his associates operated a drug house in the unit block of Clovelly Street, where they processed and packaged fentanyl and other drugs for resale, prosecutors said.

The drugs were then driven to drug shops along Stricker Street, School Street, and Gilmor Street in Baltimore.

Watkins admitted to overseeing the drug trafficking operations at the Stricker Street drug shop, according to officials.

On Feb. 11, 2021, law enforcement officers saw Watkins place a firearm inside of a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of of North Slicker Street, prosecutors said. A search warrant was obtained and officers recovered a .45-caliber firearm along with Watkins' state-issued ID. 

Watkins admitted to possessing the firearm within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school.

On March 1, 2021, Watkins was seen leaving a residence in the 1500 block of Stricker Street after dropping off around one kilogram of fentanyl from an associate who had brought the drugs from the Pikesville stash house, investigators said.

Law enforcement officers then executed a search warrant, recovering the drugs and two 9mm handguns from the residence.

A search warrant was then executed at the Pikesville stash house, where 6.8 kilograms of fentanyl and other cutting agents and drug paraphernalia was recovered. 

Watkins and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Watkins will be sentenced to between eight and ten years in federal prison. 

A sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.