Baltimore Drug Dealer With 'Enough Fentanyl To Kill More Than Two Million People' Sentenced

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to federal prison after possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than two million people, federal officials announced.

Rajeim Ali Bradshaw, 49, was sentenced on Friday, July 29 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and heroin, according to the Department of Justice.

He was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, prosecutors said.

On June 20, 2019, prosecutors said Baltimore County police executed a search warrant at Bradshaw's home, recovering 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl. That amount of fentanyl is enough to kill 2,275,000 people, according to officials.

During the search, officers also found items consistent with manufacturing and distributing the drugs, including a respiratory mask that contained Bradshaw's DNA.

Bradshaw would use cell phones to communicate to customers that he had drugs available for sale with coded messages telling buyers that the "grill" or "restaurant" was open, according to the report.

Bradshaw also admitted that multiple firearms and ammunition that were seized in the investigation were utilized as a part of his drug trafficking activity.

A total of $48,000 in cash was also found and Bradshaw later admitted that it was profits from the trafficking operation.

