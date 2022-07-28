Baltimore County Man Convicted Of Torturing, Neglecting, Abusing Dogs

A man who had more than two dozen tortured, malnourished, and injured dogs seized from his Reistertown home has been convicted on animal abuse, animal cruelty, and animal neglect charges, according to the State’s Attorney for Baltimore County.

Corey Elvin Hannah, 47, has been convicted of 17 abuse charges for allegedly mistreating the dogs at his Worthington Avenue home, State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said, following a trial in the Baltimore County Circuit Court.

It took the jury approximately 90 minutes to convict Hannah, according to WBAL.

Prosecutors said that an investigation into an alleged dog fighting ring led to the execution of a search warrant at Hannah’s home on May 27, 2020, where they found 26 dogs “in poor condition."

Five of the dogs had numerous injuries and serious untreated medical conditions, officials said. The jury found that four of the dogs were tortured.

When the search warrant was executed, Shellenberger said that all 26 dogs were taken into custody and treated for their various maladies successfully by animal service experts.

“Domestic animals are unquestionably among those which we have an obligation to protect from harm and mistreatment," Shellenberger said in a statement. " Thankfully, in this case, we have succeeded in doing so."

