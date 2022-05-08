Alert Issued For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy, Grandmother, In Baltimore

Concern is growing for a missing 4-year-old and his grandmother after they failed to return after a major storm, authorities say.

Ashton Davis, 4, and Marthann Davis, 72, were last seen around 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road, according to Baltimore police.

The pair left just before the storms hit the region in a Red Kia Soul. They were reported missing at 9:45 p.m., officials say.

Their family fears that Ms. Davis may have suffered a medical emergency or that their disappearance is storm-related.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ashton and his grandmother’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

