Air Force Lieutenant Who Recorded Kids On Hidden Bathroom Cameras Gets Prison Time

A Waldorf Air Force Lieutenant who worked in cyber security and used a hidden camera to record four minor victims in a bathroom was sentenced to federal prison time in Maryland, according to officials.

Jason Daniel Ort, 36, was sentenced Wednesday, May 5 to 11 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release and orders to register as a sex offender, for transportation of child pornography, announced by the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland's Office.

Ort pleaded guilty after admitting to placing several hidden cameras in different rooms and homes to capture minor females bathing and using the restroom, federal officials said.

Ort said he watched the videos for sexual pleasure, knew his actions were wrong, and knowingly transported videos containing child pornography from Maryland to New York, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of Ort placing a black spy camera in a bedroom while visiting the individual’s home, on Oct. 2, 2020. Investigation revealed videos of a young girl using the bathroom, and Ort entering the bathroom and adjusting the camera, officials said.

Ort was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Maryland and was scheduled for leave during that time to visit the individual's residence in New York, states officials.

He admitted to hiding the cameras when questioned by authorities, who subsequently seized multiple electronic items revealing at least 10 video files depicting minor females using the bathroom and bathing, say authorities.

Ort recorded the four minor females with their genitals exposed using a camera placed in a Pocomoke City, Maryland residence in and around December 2019 and January 2020, say detectives.

A forensic review of Ort’s electronic devices revealed hundreds of files constituting child pornography. Files included prepubescent minors engaged in sex acts and duplicates of the videos of the minor victims, say officials.

One of the devices revealed a search for “production of child pornography charge” and “Citizen’s Guide to U.S. Federal Law on Child Pornography” on October 7, 2020, authorities said.

Ort's LinkedIn page says he worked as a Voice Network Systems Technician in the Air Force, "where I was responsible for the integrity, maintenance, and availability of a multi-million dollar telecommunications facility for a military base," he writes, calling himself an "expert in his field."

Twice deployed to Afghanistan and and Iraq, respectively, his most recent position was "dual-hatted as the unit's Deployment Manager and Network Infrastructure Specialist supporting Defensive Cyber Operations as part of a Cyber Protection Team," he writes.

"Due to the wonderful opportunities and challenges that have come my way, one of my personal goals is to further pursue Network and Digital Forensics avenues."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.