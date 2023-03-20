Additional Help Requested To Battle Towson Apartment Complex Fire

Firefighters are working to extinguish flames at a Towson apartment building, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment building in the 8700 block of Blairwood Road around 3:45 p.m., Monday, March 19 after reports of a fire, according to the Providence VFC of Towson.

When crews arrived, they observed flames between the second and third floors of the building.

Additional units were called for assistance. It is unclear if residents will be displaced due to the fire.

"#pvfc29 Truck 297 is operating at an apartment fire in the 8700 blk Blairwood Rd #Nottingham. First arriving engine had fire showing between the 2nd & 3rd floors. Additional units have been requested."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.