Accused Attacker All Smiles After Being Busted For 2022 Baltimore Shooting

A 28-year-old Baltimore man police believe is behind an attack last summer is finally behind bars, authorities say.

Antoine Mayo was arrested after Baltimore police identified him as a suspect in the attempted murder of a 55-year-old man in August 2022, according to Baltimore City Police.

Mayo is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street around 12:30 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022.

Medics arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting and rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Months later, police were able to positively identify the shooter as Mayo, and obtained an arrest warrant.

Mayo was taken into custody in the 2400 block of Dorton Court and was transported to Central Booking.

Mayo has been charged with first-degree murder.

