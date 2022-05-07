Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Abortion Act Just Took Effect In Maryland: Here's What It Means

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore Abortion Fund
Baltimore Abortion Fund Photo Credit: Baltimore Abortion Fund

A new law that went into effect expands abortion protection as Maryland seeks to become a safe state for abortion care.

Spearheaded by Del. Ariana Kelly, the new law allows nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and midwives to perform abortions, and insurance companies will be required to cover the procedure.

The expansion also includes increased funding for clinical training so there are more providers available amidst the predicted influx of out-of-state patients, the outlet reports.

Hundreds of people have already submitted applications to become volunteers to help those in need, Lynn McCann of the Baltimore Abortion Fund tells NBC Washington.

Volunteers will help provide financial and other assistance for those who get the procedure in the state of Maryland. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.