Abortion Act Just Took Effect In Maryland: Here's What It Means

A new law that went into effect expands abortion protection as Maryland seeks to become a safe state for abortion care.

Spearheaded by Del. Ariana Kelly, the new law allows nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and midwives to perform abortions, and insurance companies will be required to cover the procedure.

The expansion also includes increased funding for clinical training so there are more providers available amidst the predicted influx of out-of-state patients, the outlet reports.

Hundreds of people have already submitted applications to become volunteers to help those in need, Lynn McCann of the Baltimore Abortion Fund tells NBC Washington.

Volunteers will help provide financial and other assistance for those who get the procedure in the state of Maryland.

