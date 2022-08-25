2022 Maryland State Fair To Open This Weekend

Grab your sunscreen and your walking shoes in preparation for the start of the Maryland State Fair, which opened its gates to the public at 5 p.m., Thursday, August 25.

The state fair will run over the weekend from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28, Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11, states the official Maryland State Fair website.

The 2022 Maryland State Fair will feature live thoroughbred horse racing, midway rides, food and craft vendors, agricultural shows and so much more, offering a great break for entertainment.

Gates for the Maryland State Fair open to the public starting at 5 p.m., on Thursdays, and 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 5.

To read more information about schedules and events for the Maryland State Fair, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.