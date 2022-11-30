1 In 5 Marylanders Admit They Would NOT Help Neighbor Who Had Broken Down, Survey Says

A new study has revealed that 1 in 5 Marylanders have admitted that they would not stop to help a neighbor that had broken down, according to a survey by Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach.

The dealership surveyed over 7,000 Americans across the nation in a study to find out how neighborly relations are today, revealing that a shocking number of Marylanders would not help their neighbor if they saw them in need of roadside assistance.

"In an era of white picket fences and manicured lawns, it’s safe to say that many Americans were known for the good relations they had with their neighbors", stated a spokesperson for Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach. "When they’re just across the yard, and you see them every day, it’s hard to not at least be civil. But maybe life was slower-paced back then, and people had the time to invest in good neighborly relations... because now, as life is busier and faster-paced, it’s getting harder and harder to be a good neighbor, or even take the time to get to know yours".

The survey ranked Nebraska as the most neighborly state in the country today, with nearly all Nebraskans surveyed admitting that they would stop and help. The least Samaritan-like state was Mississippi, with nearly half of residents surveyed admitting that they would not stop if they saw a neighbor in need of help.

The survey also found that 49% of those surveyed said that they would be less likely to stop and help a neighbor who's car had broken down in a snowstorm, yet 2 in 3 drivers said they would be more inclined to pick up a neighbor in a blizzard rather than a heatwave.

In the most bold move found in the survey, nearly 1 in 10 respondents said that they would not stop to help a colleague who had broken down.

To read more and view an interactive map on the study, click here.

