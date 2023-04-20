Murderous Gang Members Get Prison Time For Killing Rivals In Baltimore

This week, Cherry Hill gang members Deaven Cherry, 35, and Travis “Sticks” Alewine, 30, both of Baltimore, were sentenced to 21 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release in separate cases for a violent racketeering conspiracy throughout the region.

Cherry was sentenced on Monday, April 17, and Alewine received his prison sentence on Thursday, April 20.

Prosecutors say that both parties were members of “Hillside,” which operates in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore to distribute drugs and purchase weapons to further their gang’s efforts.

“Hillside members operated stash houses in Cherry Hill to cut and package narcotics for distribution and committed acts of violence, including robberies, homicides, and non-fatal shootings,” they said.

According to officials, Hillside members have been in a long-standing dispute with multiple other gangs operating in the area, resulting in multiple acts of violence, including robberies, murders, and other shootings between them as they battled over territories.

Both Cherry and Alewine were found complicit in killing a rival gang member, and admitted that “it was reasonably foreseeable to him that Hillside was responsible for the distribution of between one and three kilograms of heroin, between five and 15 kilograms of cocaine, between 280 and 840 grams of crack cocaine, as well as marijuana and oxycodone.

Alewine and Cherry both fled after they were indicted by a federal grand jury, and remained fugitives until the former was arrested in 2019, and the latter was apprehended a year later in 2020.

The US Attorney’s Office noted that 21 people have been charged in the investigation into the gang activity, and they have pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy, receiving various sentences that reached upwards of 30 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.