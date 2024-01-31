Mother Seeking Helping Hands After 'Monster' Stabbed 6-Year-Old Son To Death In Baltimore

Seron O’Neal was found with multiple stab wounds to his back as officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Deering Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Alan Geslicki, the 32-year-old boyfriend of the victim’s mother, Sade Addison, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a vehicle stop and foot chase that ended on the 100 block of South Carrolton Avenue, Daily Voice reported.

Addison shared her gut-wrenching grief in a GoFundMe that had raised more than $15,400 in proceeds before donations were turned off on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

“My six-year-old son Seron was tragically taken away from me by a MONSTER on 1/23/2024,” Addison writes.

“How my heart breaks just having to type this message. The unfathomable thought, of having to bury a child. There are no words that can bring comfort.”

Addison goes on to describe her boy as as a “bright young son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend.”

“My baby was FULL of energy!” she writes. “Even at the age of six he was the brightest light.”

The donations from the fundraiser will be used for Seron’s medical bills, funeral expenses, and other ongoing costs.

“An innocent life, that was taken from this world so soon,” writes Addison. “A smile that will no longer light the darkness.”

