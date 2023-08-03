Man Accused Of Fatally Cutting Woman In South Baltimore Months After Attack, Police Say

Kenneth Craig, 59, has been arrested and charged with murder for his alleged role in the stabbing of 36-year-old Shakita Thomas in April, authorities announced.

On Tuesday, April 18, officers were called to the 500 block of East Jeffrey Street to investigate a reported cutting at approximately 2:45 a.m., officials said.

Upon arrival they found Thomas suffering from multiple lacerations to her upper body, and she was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to WMAR, the pair may have been in a relationship.

Investigators identified Craig as a suspect, and he was arrested in the 4100 block of Hollins Ferry Road and charged with first-degree murder, along with additional charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

No information about Craig's next court appearance has been announced by the police.

