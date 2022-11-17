White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area

A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month.

Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage.

The company is looking for a white woman aged 25-52 for a non-speaking role in a commercial for a Maryland-based plumbing company.

The shoot will pay a $300-500 flat rate for an estimated 8 hours of work. The actress will be playing a customer in the commercial.

The shoot is scheduled between Nov. 16 and Dec. 16 in the Baltimore-Annapolis area.

Talent is asked to apply on Backstage with a headshot photo and other necessary information.

