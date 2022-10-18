Taco Bell Slammed By Redditors For Pete Davidson Apology Ad

Taco Bell is under fire to issue yet another apology after hiring Pete Davidson to launch their newest apology campaign following an uproar of annoyed Redditors who find the ad choice offensive.

The popular chain recently joined several other fast food giants in a quest to build the best breakfast menu for customers to enjoy, recognizing that some of their innovations may have been taken to "unwelcomed heights", as stated by the chain.

The restaurant decided to apologize for offering bizarre and over the top options on their menu such as the Naked Egg Taco and Waffle Taco, replacing them with more routine items such as a simple breakfast burrito and hashbrowns.

To market their new menu, the company decided to use the ever popular comedian and actor Pete Davidson, which they launched across social media apps including Reddit. The choice of advertisement placement has rubbed many users the wrong way, calling Pete's style of talking with his mouth open during the ad "offensive".

Taco Bell fanatics joined in on announcing their distaste for the advertisement on the Reddit forum r/LivingMas after user rain6304 posted their thoughts on seeing the ad repeatedly.

Others joined in, saying they "outright blocked" the Taco Bell account so they wouldn't see the advertisement when logging on to the social media site.

"Just seeing the ad so many times makes me hate him", stated user nope-nope-nope.

However, other users are coming together to support Davidson, with user MultipleDinosaurs posting, "I love Pete Davidson and I have absolutely no ability to explain why. It’s my secret shame".

User _msmitty commented that "OP must be a Kanye burner account", in reference to Pete Davidson's recent viral feud with Kanye "Ye" West after his nearly year-long relationship with West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

However, despite the support for Davidson's appearance in the advertisement, many users seem to come to the conclusion that Taco Bell is running the advertisement too much, creating annoyances rather than interest in the products.

Either way, the restaurant is excited to launch their new vision of more simple, routine breakfast food.

“I like to think I might be the muse behind Live Más, which is probably why they brought me on to apologize for their maybe-too-extreme innovations in the mornings," said Pete Davidson, Taco Bell Brand Apologist. "Taco Bell got too caught up with today’s hustle and forgot people like to ease into their morning with tasty, simple food. Here to stay are delicious burritos and Crunch-things or Crunchwraps or whatever they're called."

Unfortunately for many Redditors, the Taco Bell Bell Breakfast tour comes in "multiple marketing phases" to hammer down how truly sorry they are for their previous breakfast choices, leaving Pete as their face for the foreseeable future. Maybe it was just their plan all along.

Live Más!

