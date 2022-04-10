Sparks Family In Need Of Pricey Window Repairs Gets Lucky With Mega Lottery Win

A Sparks family is no longer wondering how they will fix their home after winning a $172,210 progressive jackpot with the Maryland Lottery, officials announce.

The 62-year-old player has had luck on lottery scratch-offs a few times, but nothing like his win in the FAST PLAY High Roller Blackjack game, states the Maryland Lottery.

The soon-to-be retiree bought his lucky ticket at Royal Farms #185 in Parkton after having an interesting conversation with the store owner a few weeks prior.

“It is funny because the owner told me, ‘I want you to win so I can get a big banner,’” he recalled. The store, located at 118 Mount Carmel Road, will now get their wish and receive a promotional banner along with a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning FAST PLAY ticket of $100,000 or more.

The family man is planning on splitting his lottery funds between his adult children and home improvements such as windows replacements.

