Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Lifestyle

Lady Luck Strikes Twice: EMS In Baltimore Deliver Baby Boy, Win Maryland Lottery On Same Night

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
A paramedic got lucky after not only delivering a baby (NOT PICTURED) while on duty, but winning the lottery! A paramedic got lucky after not only delivering a baby (NOT PICTURED) while on duty, but winning the lottery!
A paramedic got lucky after not only delivering a baby (NOT PICTURED) while on duty, but winning the lottery! Photo Credit: Annie DeVoe
A paramedic got lucky after not only delivering a baby (NOT PICTURED) while on duty, but winning the lottery! A paramedic got lucky after not only delivering a baby (NOT PICTURED) while on duty, but winning the lottery!
A paramedic got lucky after not only delivering a baby (NOT PICTURED) while on duty, but winning the lottery! Photo Credit: Twitter/Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

To most, getting peed on by a baby at work will put a real damper on the day, but for paramedics, it's a sign of good fortune, and good luck it was for a Baltimore first responder, authorities say.

Around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, members of the Baltimore EMS assisted in delivering a healthy baby boy, according to Baltimore Fire.

The boy was blessed with the name Timothy, and the newborn was sure to bless one of the paramedics that arrived to welcome him to the world with his own special greeting: by peeing on him.

In the world of EMS, a baby boy peeing on someone is considered a sign of good luck, which proved true after the paramedic won a Pick 4 ticket in the Maryland Lottery later that night.

It has not been made clear whether or not the paramedic will spend some of his winnings on a diaper for little Timothy.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.