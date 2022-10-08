Lady Luck Strikes Twice: EMS In Baltimore Deliver Baby Boy, Win Maryland Lottery On Same Night

To most, getting peed on by a baby at work will put a real damper on the day, but for paramedics, it's a sign of good fortune, and good luck it was for a Baltimore first responder, authorities say.

Around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, members of the Baltimore EMS assisted in delivering a healthy baby boy, according to Baltimore Fire.

The boy was blessed with the name Timothy, and the newborn was sure to bless one of the paramedics that arrived to welcome him to the world with his own special greeting: by peeing on him.

In the world of EMS, a baby boy peeing on someone is considered a sign of good luck, which proved true after the paramedic won a Pick 4 ticket in the Maryland Lottery later that night.

It has not been made clear whether or not the paramedic will spend some of his winnings on a diaper for little Timothy.

