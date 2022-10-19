Hollywood Comes To Maryland: Casting Call Issued For 'Romantic Office' Filming In Hunt Valley

A casting call has been announced for "Romantic Office," a short fictional film about the lives several single, divorced individuals dedicated to their work but found love while at it, set to film in Hunt Valley, according to Backstage.

The shoot is scheduled for the second week of November, with exact locations and dates not yet determined. Actors and actresses of all ethnicities aged 18-65 are encouraged to apply by sending in a headshot photo and a cover letter.

Travel and meals will be provided by the production, with pay starting at $275 per hour, with an expected 20 hours of work.

To learn more about this acting opportunity, click here.

