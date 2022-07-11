Here's What You Need To Know About Tuesday's Lunar Eclipse In Maryland, Virginia

The stars are aligning perfectly for those in Maryland and Virginia looking forward to Tuesday morning's total lunar eclipse.

A partial eclipse will begin at approximately 4:09 a.m., then, beginning at around 5:15 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the moon will appear a deep shade of red and orange for approximately an hour and a half until nearly 6:45 a.m.

The timing coincides with sunrise in the region, which is expected shortly after 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions will be prime for stargazers in the DMV area, with the Baltimore/Washington office forecasting mostly clear skies with temperatures hovering in the 40s on Tuesday morning.

Over several hours, the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow, causing it to darken and usually become reddish in color, according to NASA.

"The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere – a ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet at that time,” officials said.

“Because of the reddish color, a lunar eclipse is often called a ‘blood moon,’” they added. “Just how red it will look is hard to predict, but dust in the atmosphere can have an effect.”

When the sun has risen, there will not be another total lunar eclipse in the region until March 2025, according to reports.

You can see when the lunar eclipse will be at its peak in your hometown by checking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.