Frontier Adds Another New Nonstop Flight From BWI-Marshall Airport

Annie DeVoe
BWI Marshall Airport
BWI Marshall Airport Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/James G. Howes

Frontier Airlines is adding a new nonstop flight to Dallas-Forth Worth from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, reports WBAL TV.

The addition is the eighth destination for the airline from the Baltimore area airport, and one of many new flights added to BWI this year. Three new airlines have also been added to BWI, the outlet continues.

Frontier will begin the new Texas flights on May 21, with four flights per week. To read the full story by WBAL TV, click here.

