DMV Ice Cream Shops Named Among Best In America

Three ice cream shops in the DMV have made the list of some of the top ice cream shops in the nation, according to reports from the Thrillist.

The Charmery: 801 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Founded in 2013, this Baltimore ice cream shop offers a rotating selection of creative flavors, and several "always" flavors. Stop in to check out their newest featured flavors!

Goodies Frozen Custard: 200 Commerce St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Goodies, based in Alexandria, showcases an array of Wisconsin-style custard, promising to treat customers to a social experience back down memory lane.

Ruby Scoops:

Crafted in 2014, Ruby Scoops offers premium small batch ice cream, sorbets, sherbets, and desserts scratch-made by owner and founder, Rabia Kamara, co-owner Emmett Wright, and their team.

To see the full list by the Thrillist, click here.

