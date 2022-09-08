Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Missing Maryland Child, Grandmother Found Nearly A Week After Disappearance
Lifestyle

DMV Ice Cream Shops Named Among Best In America

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Strawberry Red Bean from Ruby Scoops
Strawberry Red Bean from Ruby Scoops Photo Credit: rubyscoopsic Instagram

Three ice cream shops in the DMV have made the list of some of the top ice cream shops in the nation, according to reports from the Thrillist.

The Charmery: 801 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Founded in 2013, this Baltimore ice cream shop offers a rotating selection of creative flavors, and several "always" flavors. Stop in to check out their newest featured flavors!

Goodies Frozen Custard: 200 Commerce St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Goodies, based in Alexandria, showcases an array of Wisconsin-style custard, promising to treat customers to a social experience back down memory lane. 

Ruby Scoops: 

Crafted in 2014, Ruby Scoops offers premium small batch ice cream, sorbets, sherbets, and desserts scratch-made by owner and founder, Rabia Kamara, co-owner Emmett Wright, and their team.

To see the full list by the Thrillist, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.