Baltimore Man Wins $50,000 Third-Tier Maryland Lottery Prize

A recent retiree from Baltimore just added $50,000 to his bank account after winning a Powerball drawing, the Maryland Lottery reports.

The 77-year-old won the extra cash on a lucky quick-pick ticket in the May 7 Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven located at 7901 Wise Avenue in Baltimore.

Despite not getting a bigger prize, the man was still happy with the cash.

“A million would have been better, but this is still good,” the anonymous winner told the Lottery.

The jackpot is set at an estimated $68 million for the Wednesday, May 11 drawing, with an estimated cash value of $39 million, the Lottery reports.

