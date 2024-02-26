Mostly Cloudy 61°

Know Them? Video Shows Suspect, Persons Of Interest In Baltimore Shooting

Police are attempting to identify a suspect and several persons of interest in a recent Baltimore shooting.

Suspect, persons of interest in shooting on 500 block of Dolphin Street in Baltimore

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police
The suspect, described as a young Black male wearing a black and white coat, ski mask, and black pants, is seen on video talking with some persons of interest in a nearby store shortly before the shooting, which occurred on the 500 block of Dolphin Street around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, Baltimore Police said.

A few minutes later, another group of young Black men, all persons of interest, are seen walking in the direction of the shooting. Moments afterward, both groups are seen scattering.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a potential reward of $4,000 for any information that results in felony charges and an arrest.

