Intuition Leads To $50K MD Lottery Win For Prophetic Retired Longshoreman In Baltimore County

The number “90990” landed a retired longshoreman going only by the moniker "Bubba" a $50,000 windfall while playing "Pick 5" last week.

“The numbers came straight to me,” the beloved father and grandfather said said with his daughter in the Winner’s Circle at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “This is the biggest prize I’ve ever had.”

“Bubba” and his wife, who are the parents of 10 and grandparents of 12, have been playing Maryland Lottery games for years, he said, following his retirement as a Baltimore longshoreman and time as a Domino Sugar refinery employee.

The lucky ticket was bought at the Ingleside Food Mart in Catonsville for one dollar.

According to Lottery officials, “Bubba’s” wife was scanning their tickets for the drawing on Sunday, June 11, when she realized that Lady Luck had come calling on a $1 straight bet.

“I was really surprised,” the 76-year-old “Bubba” said, noting that he plans to split the prize with his wife, dubbed “Mrs. Bubba,” for some home improvements, spoil their grandchildren, and maybe purchase a new ride.

Ingleside Food Mart will also cash in on “Bubba’s” luck, with a $500 bonus coming for selling the winning ticket.

