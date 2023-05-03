Overcast 47°

Human Skull, Decomposed Remains Found In Baltimore Depicted In New Composite Sketch

Police are hoping that a composite sketch of a human skull and decomposed remains found in Baltimore in June 2022 will help identify the victim.

Police are hoping that a composite sketch of a human skull and decomposed remains found in Baltimore in June 2022 will help identify the victim. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD
Cecilia Levine
Officers responding to reports of a "non-breathing person" at 800 block of Showell Court on the afternoon of June 28, 2022 found the skull and partially-decomposed remains of a male in a trash bag in the back yard of a vacant home, authorities said.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

