Human Skull, Decomposed Remains Found In Baltimore Depicted In New Composite Sketch

Officers responding to reports of a "non-breathing person" at 800 block of Showell Court on the afternoon of June 28, 2022 found the skull and partially-decomposed remains of a male in a trash bag in the back yard of a vacant home, authorities said.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

