Home Destroyed By Explosion Reported In Essex: Fire Officials

Crews were called at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night to the unit block of Ridgemoor Road, where there was a residential fire with an explosion reported at a home.

Fire officials said that one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. The home was completely destroyed.

Members of the Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore Gas and Electric, HazMat teams, and fire investigators all responded.

Firefighters remained at the scene past 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning to continue extinguishing hot spots and any flare-ups that cropped up.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

More details are expected to be released on Sunday afternoon by the Baltimore County Fire Department.

