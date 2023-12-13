'Hidden Gem:' Baltimore Tamale Spot Named Among Best In America

Among them, Cocina Luchadoras: A little spot in Baltimore that one Yelper called a "hidden gem."

Yelp's State of the Restaurant Industry 2023 report says interest in New Mexican restaurants has risen 29% since last year.

And so, Yelp has compiled a list of some of the best tamales in the country by identifying businesses in the food and restaurants categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "tamale."

Cocina Luchadoras at 265 S. Broadway earned 4.6 stars and more than 240 reviews.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.