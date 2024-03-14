‘He Had A Huge Heart:’ Support Rises After Dad Killed In Baltimore Weeks Before 30th Birthday

The shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in the city’s Northeast District around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6.

Denzel Brown, 29, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting prompted a response by SWAT Team officers, who entered a nearby home but did not find any suspects.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Brown died just weeks before his 30th birthday.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched by loved ones for Denzel’s funeral services had raised more than $6,000 as of Thursday, March 14.

Extra proceeds would be split and divided amongst his children, the campaign says.

“Denzel was my younger brother and one of the most beautiful souls I've ever known,” reads the fundraiser.

“He had a huge heart and left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.”

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.