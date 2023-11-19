Fair 52°

SHARE

Groundbreaking 'Vampire Virus' Discovered By Student Project At Umd-baltimore

A so-called "Vampire Virus" that latches onto and expands into other viruses has been identified by student researchers in the Maryland for the first time.

<p>The newly discovered satellite virus latched onto its helper virus in an image by professor Tagide deCarvalho of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. </p>

The newly discovered satellite virus latched onto its helper virus in an image by professor Tagide deCarvalho of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

Photo Credit: Marylayna Demond (UMBC)
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The discovery came from a student project led by professor Tagide deCarvalho at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County which is outlined in the Journal of the International Society for Microbial Ecology.

The so-called MiniFlayer "viral hitchhiker" was found about 30 miles northwest of Washington, DC in a soil sample in Poolesville, MD after a virus satellite they named MindFlayer was detected in 2019.

"No one had ever seen one virus latching onto another virus, until anomalous sequencing results sent a UMBC team down a rabbit hole leading to a first-of-its-kind discovery," reads a report on the discovery by UMBC.

"Yes, viruses can actually get sick," according to a report in Scientific America. "Even better, as karmic justice would have it, the culprits turn out to be other viruses."

In a press release, the university said the groundbreaking discovery sets the stage for future work to figure out how the satellite attaches, how common this phenomenon is, and much more. 

"It’s possible that a lot of the bacteriophages that people thought were contaminated were actually these satellite-helper systems,” deCarvalho said. “So now, with this paper, people might be able to recognize more of these systems."

Click here for the full release.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE