Driver Killed Outside Car In Crash On Beltway In Pikesville: Maryland State Police

Catonsville resident Bryan Joseph Lee has been identified as the person who was killed after his car became disabled when he crashed into a concrete median on the interstate near Security Boulevard in Pikesville.

According to the police, Lee's Honda Civic was stuck at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, and when he got out of his car to investigate, he was struck by Hillcrest Heights resident Shannetta Rene Thompson, 34 who was driving her Honda Accord along the roadway at the time.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The crash led the Maryland Department of Transportation to shut down the Beltway until around 5 a.m. on Sunday as they investigated the fatal incident.

It remains under investigation.

