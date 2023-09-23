Double Shooting In Southeast Baltimore Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Police Say

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 400 block of North Curley Street shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, where there was a reported shooting that left two men down.

Upon arrival, police say that they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The victim had not been ID'd by the police.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the department.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

