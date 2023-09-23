Light Rain and Breezy 63°

Double Shooting In Southeast Baltimore Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Police Say

A gray and rainy day turned red in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday morning when two people were shot, leaving one dead.

Baltimore Police are investigating the fatal shooting.
Baltimore Police are investigating the fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Bruce Emmerling
Zak Failla
Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 400 block of North Curley Street shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, where there was a reported shooting that left two men down.

Upon arrival, police say that they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The victim had not been ID'd by the police. 

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the department.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

