Baltimore resident Robert "Glass" Frazier, Jr., 42, pleaded guilty this week conspiracy to possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana after putting police through their paces when he attempted to avoid an eviction.

According to his plea agreement, police conducted an eviction at Frazier's apartment in 2021, but in an effort to evade capture, he assaulted a Baltimore Sheriff's Officer and jumped from a second-story window before retreating to his car.

A search of his apartment led to the recovery of fentanyl, marijuana, rifles, a stolen AR-15, a digital scale, and cash.

Frazier didn't learn his lesson from the initial incident and was later found selling drugs at different locations, leading to controlled purchases by undercover officers.

Prosecutors say that a second search and seizure at Frazier's new apartment led to the recovery of cocaine, marijuana, a .38-caliber handgun, a digital scale, and drug packaging material.

"In all, the parties agree that Frazier distributed up to 160 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 32,000 people."

As part of his plea agreement, Frazier also agreed to forfeit two high-power rifles, a handgun, and numerous rounds of ammunition. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July, when he will face up to 20 years in prison.

