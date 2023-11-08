Crash Ties Up Traffic On I-695 In Woodlawn (Developing)

At around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, motorists were still struggling to get by on I-695 in Woodlawn after a crash blocked at least one lane and the shoulder near I-70, causing traffic to back up.

The crash was reported at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Delays approaching 10 minutes and getting longer have been reported in the area of Exit 16A-B.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, all Outer Loop lanes remain open. No details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.